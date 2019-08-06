‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Then and Now

Toni Collette, Lynn Sear

Then: Before playing Osment’s mother, Lynn Sear, in Shyamalan’s 1999 movie, Collette made her acting debut nine years prior with a guest-star role in the TV series A Country Practice. The Australian actress starred in films such as Emma, The Pallbearer and Muriel’s Wedding. After landing the part in The Sixth Sense, she claimed she didn’t realize it was a horror flick until after wrapping production. She later earned her first and only Oscar nomination for this role.

Now: Collette has continued along a movie star path, starring in films such as Shaft, In Her Shoes, Little Miss Sunshine and Hereditary. She also starred on TV shows, including United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011. She is a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy winner and she has been nominated for multiple BAFTA Awards as well.