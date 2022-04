April 2022

The series debuted on Netflix nearly one year after they shot the show. “At the end of filming, we talked everything out. I mean, every single detail we’re, like, ‘We are married, there can be no secrets,’” Ballatori explained Us in March 2022. “So I don’t know if we were really surprised by anything [watching it back]. I guess we were more surprised by, like, what was chosen to be left in verses left out. It was better than we expected, honestly.”