Zach Roerig

Roerig was previously linked to Accola while working on the CW series. He made headlines in 2013 when he sought sole custody of his daughter, Fiona, who was born in 2011, after his ex Alanna Turner was incarcerated for multiple crimes. He was later granted full custody.

Roerig briefly dated Nathalie Kelley after they met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2016.