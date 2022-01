Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (Fran Donelly)

Before trying her hand at acting, the Oregon native was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1990. She appeared on the soap opera Santa Barbara from 1992 to 1993 before going on to star in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), House on Haunted Hill (1999) and Shopgirl (2005). The singer shares two children with her husband, Pete Sampras, whom she wed in 2000.