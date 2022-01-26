‘The Wedding Planner’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Charles Kimbrough (Mr. Donelly)

The Minnesota native was nominated for an Emmy for playing Jim Dial on the ‘80s TV series Murphy Brown and for a Tony after starring in Sondheim’s Company in the ‘70s. Kimbrough also was an original cast member of Sunday in the Park with George. He has since lent his voice to animated roles in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire and more. The Ally McBeal alum has been married twice: to Mary Jane Wilson from 1961 to 1991 and to Beth Howland from 2002 until her 2015 death.