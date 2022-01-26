‘The Wedding Planner’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Lopez (Mary Fiore)

The New Yorker’s second studio album, J.Lo, dropped at the same time as The Wedding Planner, making her the first woman to ever have a No. 1 hit on the charts and at the box office. She went on to star in Maid in Manhattan (2002), Gigli (2003), Monster-in-Law (2005), Second Act (2018) and Hustlers (2019), for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. Along with J.Lo, she has released seven popular records between 1999 and 2014.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, from whom she split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was made final in 2014. The Grammy nominee was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002. In April 2021, she ended her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez before moving on with Ben Affleck, to whom she was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.