‘The Wedding Planner’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Joanna Gleason (Mrs. Donelly)

Along with her appearances on Friends, The West Wing, The Good Wife and The Affair, the Canadian star had roles in Boogie Nights (1987), Sex and the City (2008) and The Skeleton Twins (2014). She won a Tony Award in 1988 after originating the Baker’s Wife in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The Newsroom alum has been married three times: to acting coach Paul G. Gleason from 1975 to 1982, to Michael Bennahum from 1984 to 1990 and to Chris Sarandon, whom she wed in 1994. She shares son Aaron David Gleason with her first husband.