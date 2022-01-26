‘The Wedding Planner’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Judy Greer (Penny Nicholson)

Along with The Wedding Planner, Greer has appeared in What Women Want (2000), 13 Going on 30 (2004), 27 Dresses (2008), Love & Other Drugs (2010), Carrie (2013), Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021). On the small screen, she’s nabbed roles in Archer, The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development and Kidding. The I Don’t Know What You Know Me From author married Dean E. Johnsen in 2011 and is the stepmother of his two children from a previous relationship.