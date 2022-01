Justin Chambers (Massimo)

Chambers is best known for playing Dr. Alex Karev on the ABC hit Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2020. The Ohio native previously modeled for brands including Calvin Klein, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, which is how he met his wife, Keisha Chambers, a former modeling agency booker. The pair tied the knot in 1993 and share five children: Isabella (born December 1994), twins Maya and Kaila (born June 1997), Eva (born March 1999) and Jackson (born January 2002).