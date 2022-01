Kathy Najimy (Geri)

From Sister Act to Hocus Pocus, the California native has a diverse resume that even includes voice work on Fox’s King of the Hill. Outside of acting, the Veep alum is a dedicated activist who has spoken out about LGBTQ rights, AIDS awareness, domestic violence, gender equality and civil rights. In 2021, she began production on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel, set to debut in fall 2022.