Kevin Pollak (Dr. John Dojny)

Pollak has been featured in more than 80 films including A Few Good Men (1992), That Thing You Do! (1996), She’s All That (1999) and The Big Year (2011). In 2017, he began his tenure as Moishe Maisel on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Billions alum split from comedian Lucy Webb in 2005 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2008.