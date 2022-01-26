‘The Wedding Planner’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Matthew McConaughey (Steve Edison)

The Texas native was a rom-com staple in the 2000s, starring in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Failure to Launch (2006), Fool’s Gold (2008) and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009). He later began to take on more dramatic roles, including Mud (2012) and Dallas Buyers Club (2013), the latter of which scored him an Oscar nod for best actor. McConaughey was also nominated for an Emmy for HBO’s True Detective before releasing his memoir, Greenlights, in 2020.

The Sing actor shares three children with wife Camila Alves, whom he wed in 2012. He is a partial owner of the Austin FC soccer team and briefly considered running for governor of Texas in 2021.