March 2018

The California native opened up to Us about watching the show with Moore. “The only opportunity that we would get to watch the episodes, we’d both be at work. So on a lunch break or on a moment where we finished, I don’t know, an hour before crew finished, we’d be like, ‘Hey, let’s go watch the episode,’” he explained. “It became a thing where if I was at work and she wasn’t at work, I would wait until she was there. Or if she was at work and I wasn’t, she would wait until I was there. It just became a tradition and now, I don’t like watching the episodes without her and I know she doesn’t like watching without me.”