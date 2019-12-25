Holidays With Us

Kourtney Kardashian Hosts This Year’s Kardashian Family Christmas Party: See the Pics

By
Kourtney Kardashian Hosts This Year’s Kardashian Family Christmas Party
 Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram
18
19 / 18

Along for the Ride

Sofia Richie joined boyfriend Scott, 36, to attend his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney’s, party.

Back to top