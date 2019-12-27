Holidays With Us

Kourtney Kardashian Hosts This Year’s Kardashian Family Christmas Party: See the Pics

By
Kardashian Christmas Khloe and True
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
26
27 / 26

Christmas Angels

“🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄,” Khloé captioned a series of snaps with daughter True via Instagram.

Back to top