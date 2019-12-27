Holidays With Us Kourtney Kardashian Hosts This Year’s Kardashian Family Christmas Party: See the Pics By Dory Jackson 3 hours ago Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 26 27 / 26 Christmas Angels “🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄,” Khloé captioned a series of snaps with daughter True via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News