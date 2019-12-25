Holidays With Us

Kourtney Kardashian Hosts This Year’s Kardashian Family Christmas Party: See the Pics

By
Kourtney Kardashian Hosts This Year’s Kardashian Family Christmas Party
 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
18
19 / 18

Winter Wonderland

In one of Kourtney’s shots from her party, an elf was featured sitting in a sleigh.

Back to top