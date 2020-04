2005

Rhett and Akins briefly dated in the 10th grade. He was head over heels in love, but she ultimately decided they would be better off as friends. “She was just like the all-American, friendliest, nicest. She was tall, blonde, beautiful, pretty much the total package for any dude from sixth grade all the way through high school,” Rhett recalled to The Tennessean in February 2016.