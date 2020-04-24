Pics

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
2017 Adopted daughter Willa Thomas Rhett Akins Instagram Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins: A Timeline of Their Relationship
 Courtesy of Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
15
11 / 15

2017

Rhett and Akins adopted their daughter Willa from Uganda in May 2017.

Back to top