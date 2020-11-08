2020

The “Remember You Young” crooner celebrated his eight-year wedding anniversary with Akins in October 2020, sharing a sweet photo of her with the couple’s three kids cuddling on their bed. “Happy 8 year anniversary @laur_akins I seriously feel like we got married 6 months ago. I have loved every second of our journey together,” he wrote via Instagram. “No matter how tough it has been at times you are a fighter and I thank you and the Lord every day that you wake up and choose love. You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better. I can’t wait to relax with you, take naps with you and crush Netflix with you today! I love you so much honey! Also, I love your shoe choice in the photo haha.”

The New York Times bestseller penned her own tribute to her husband, sharing a photo of the duo standing side by side in The Great Outdoors. “I’ll go anywhere with you babe,” she captioned the snap. “These last 8 years have been the adventure of my dreams. I love you more than any words on Instagram can say. Happy Anniversary.”