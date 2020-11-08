2020

Rhett posted a message of love to his wife on her 31st birthday in November 2020. “Happiest of birthdays to my lovely wife @laur_akins,” he captioned three photos on Instagram. “You continue to amaze me as a mother, as a giver, and as a friend. I love how much you love your friends and how much your friends love you. you get more and more beautiful every single day. I consider myself to be one of the luckiest dudes in the world and i thank God he let me spend my life with you. I hope you felt loved, cherished and celebrated this weekend! Only 9 more years till your 40!! I love you!”