2021

Akins and Rhett revealed in May 2021 that she is pregnant with their fourth child. “SURPRISE!!” she wrote via Instagram. “He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

The “Marry Me” crooner, for his part, gushed: “Well… we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table.”