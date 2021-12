2021

The couple became a family of six in November 2021 when Akins gave birth to their fourth daughter, Lillie. “Lillie Carolina Akins,” Rhett wrote via Instagram at the time. “Born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”