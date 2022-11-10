2022

In February, Rhett praised his “super woman” wife’s skills as a mother. “My wife moms with such patience and with such grace without ever asking for anything in return, and I feel like our kids just watch Lauren be super woman and they want to help her and they want to love on her,” he told E! News at the time. “My wife is one of the most loving human beings in the world and has one of the kindest hearts that I know. I’m already starting to see that development in my little girls as well and that’s one of the things I could not be more proud of.”