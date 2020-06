Rhett Akins

Thomas’ dad released three albums in the ‘90s to moderate success and has since made three more. He is best known for his songs “Don’t Get Me Started” and “That Ain’t My Truck,” in addition to writing for Aldean, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch, among other country artists. He also cowrote several of Thomas’ songs and collaborated with him on 2017’s “Drink a Little Beer.” After divorcing Thomas’ mom, Rhett married Sonya Akins (née Mansfield) in September 2017.