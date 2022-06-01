2. How Long Has She Been Surfing?

Blanco first learned to surf at the age of 3 from her dad. “My dad is in the Coast Guard so we always found ourselves living on the coasts,” she told Naluda magazine in December 2014. “It was only natural for my family to always be at the beach and to surf. There came a point in my life where I really enjoyed competing and progressing in my surfing.”

The California-bred surfer won the gold medal at the 2015 International Surfing Association’s Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in Nicaragua. She successfully defended her title in 2016 during the Costa Rica event.