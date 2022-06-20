How Long Have He and Tia Been Together?

The Bachelor alum and Mock went public with their romance in October 2021, but they first connected a few months earlier. “We didn’t even have a proper first date,” Booth recalled in a “Click Bait” episode after the duo went Instagram official. “He was still trying to wear me down, and finally I was like, ‘I’m in a good mood today. If you want to come hang with me at my house, I have errands to do and stuff to do at my house, but if you want to come hang with me while I do that, OK.’ And that was the first time we hung out just us.”