April 2020

“Marrying you has been the best decision I’ve ever made. I knew you were the one, when I realized I couldn’t live without you,” Mowry wrote via Instagram while toasting to 12 years of marriage. “You are my protector, my nurturer, my #love, the #father of our two beautiful children, and my biggest supporter. You are passionate, your heart is full of warmth and you are so gentle. I am blessed to be your #wife. 💕 #12 years married #20 years together:).”