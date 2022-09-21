Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Dropped

Claims Dismissed

On September 21, the woman identified as Jane filed a request to dismiss her claim with prejudice, meaning she cannot file the complaint again. According to NBC News, the first page of the motion did not state a reason for the dismissal request.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” Jane said in a statement to TMZ after filing the motion.