The Funny or Die Skit

The Carmichael Show alum appeared in a skit with Spears and then-7-year-old John called “Mind of a Pedophile” which was uploaded to Funny or Die.

A representative for the comedy website told The Daily Beast in a statement, “Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

According to The Daily Beast, Spears played a pedophile in the sketch, which contains sexually suggestive footage of John. Haddish portrayed the boy’s guardian.