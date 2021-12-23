December 2021

One month after Common confirmed their split, Haddish questioned his public reasoning for the breakup.

“I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK,'” she revealed during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee. “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Although the Last Black Unicorn author wasn’t happy about her ex-boyfriend’s comments about their split, she reasoned that it was “a new opportunity” for her, adding, “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”