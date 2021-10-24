July 2020

Haddish announced that she was in “hands down the best relationship” she’d ever had during an appearance on the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast after months of romance rumors.

“I went into this period of dating [other people]. At this point, our friendship was getting a little bit more than friendship but not quite because COVID happened and we were, like, quarantined,” she said of Common at the time. “So then we’re, like, FaceTiming all the time and then he got tested for everything. I got tested for everything. And yeah, we’ve been f–king.”