Rachel Uchitel

“Obviously hearing the news has shaken me up as it’s probably shaken everybody up to see that,” Woods’ former mistress, who was involved in his 2009 cheating scandal, told the New York Post on Tuesday. “Hearing [agent Mark Steinberg] say that he’s in surgery for his legs is something that really worries me and when you hear a comment like that you know it’s true.”

Uchitel added: “He’s an athlete and his legs are essential to his sport and to him being who he is and he’s already had trouble with his body up until this point. He didn’t need any more injuries.”