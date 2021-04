Excessive Speed

Lomita Sheriff’s Captain James Powers revealed in a press conference in April 2021 that the golfer was going between 82 and 86 mph at the time of the crash, which played a part in the dangerous accident. “The cause of the collision was the speed and inability to maintain the roadway,” Powers said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva added that Woods will not face citations or charges for speeding in the 45-mph zone.