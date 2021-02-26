Not Under the Influence

Villaneuva added that there were “no skid marks” on the road, indicating that Woods didn’t try to slow down before crashing his vehicle. Though he was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal,” there was “no evidence of impairment.”

The golf pro was also wearing his seatbelt, which authorities think saved his life. “The front end was totally destroyed, the bumpers, everything totally destroyed, airbags deployed, all of that,” Villanueva said on Tuesday. “However, thankfully the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would have been a fatal crash.”