‘Purely an Accident’

While fielding questions about the wreck on the police department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Villanueva ensured the public that Woods would not be charged with reckless driving. “This is purely an accident,” the sheriff stated. “We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

Villanueva also reiterated that “there was no evidence of any impairment” from alcohol or “medication, narcotics, or anything like that.”