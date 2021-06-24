Still Healing

In June 2021, an insider exclusively told Us that the athlete has been focusing on his recovery during “twice-daily physical therapy” sessions, but the “agonizing” process has been slow going. “It’s been a two steps forward, three steps back situation,” the source added. “He’s had several surgeries on his right leg, and after his second surgery, healing was much more difficult.”

When it comes to returning to the golfing green, the source explained, “He wants to be able to walk without assistance before he makes any announcements.”