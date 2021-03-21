The Investigation Continues

Disturbing new details emerged about the accident on March 20, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ the crash investigation revealed that Woods started speeding up shortly before the crash, but there was no evidence that he took his foot off the accelerator. “Investigators believe Tiger did nothing to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle,” TMZ reported.

The golfer was cleared at the scene of drug or alcohol impairment, but according to documents obtained by CNN, he had no memory of the accident and “did not remember driving.”