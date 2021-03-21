News

Tiger Woods’ Car Accident: Everything We Know So Far

By
Tiger Woods’ Car Accident: Everything We Know So Far
Law enforcement officer looks over a damaged vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods. Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock
11
11 / 11
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

The Investigation Continues

Disturbing new details emerged about the accident on March 20, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ the crash investigation revealed that Woods started speeding up shortly before the crash, but there was no evidence that he took his foot off the accelerator. “Investigators believe Tiger did nothing to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle,” TMZ reported.

The golfer was cleared at the scene of drug or alcohol impairment, but according to documents obtained by CNN, he had no memory of the accident and “did not remember driving.”

Back to top