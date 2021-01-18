Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: How They Got Over Scandal to Coparent

2009

In November 2009, Woods invited Uchitel to watch him play in the Australian Masters. That same month, the golfer had his then-girlfriend talk to his then-wife on the phone to try to shut down speculation about their relationship in the media.

“We had an extensive, 30-minute conversation, Elin and I, convincing her that I was not having a sexual relationship with Tiger,” Uchitel claimed in the HBO doc Tiger in 2021. “We talked about how I knew Tiger, how I knew his friends, how and why I was in Australia. The story came out and nobody looked at it. Between the stupid story and phone call with Elin, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, we’re gonna fly right over this.’”