Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: How They Got Over Scandal to Coparent

2010 divorce

In February 2010, Woods addressed the media after completing 45 days in treatment.

“I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me. I felt I was entitled,” he said. “Thanks to money and fame, I didn’t have to go far to find them. I was wrong. I was foolish.”

Several months later, Nordegren and Woods finalized their divorce in August 2010.

“We are sad that our marriage is over, and we wish each other the very best for the future. While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us,” Woods said in a statement at the time. “Once we came to the decision that our marriage was at an end, the primary focus of our amicable discussions has been to ensure their future well-being. The weeks and months ahead will not be easy for them as we adjust to a new family situation, which is why our privacy must be a principal concern.”

According to reports, Nordegren did not sign a prenup and was granted $110 million in their settlement.