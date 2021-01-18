Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: How They Got Over Scandal to Coparent

Pics

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren’s Ups and Downs: How They Got Over Scandal to Coparent Their Kids

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren. Scot Tucker/AP/Shutterstock
2015

Five years after their divorce was finalized, Woods told Time that his ex-wife is one of his “best friends.”

He explained: “Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic. We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. … It’s fun. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life. We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids.”

 

