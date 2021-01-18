Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: How They Got Over Scandal to Coparent

2020

Nordegren and Woods’ girlfriend, Herman, put on a united front while watching the athlete and son Charlie play and win the PNC Tournament in December 2020.

“It’s been incredible,” Golf Channel analyst and Woods’ friend Notah Begay III said during the broadcast. “You never know how a parent separation is going to affect the kids and both Tiger and Elin have made it such a huge priority to protect the interests of their kids and their privacy. Tiger talked about it yesterday in his post-round comments, making sure he takes the brunt of the media requests here, trying to make sure that both Sam and Charlie, from both Elin and Tiger, have a nice quality childhood like anybody else out there.”