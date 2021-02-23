Tiger Woods’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

2009

Nordegren gave birth to their son, Charlie, in February. In November that year, news of Woods’ alleged affair with Rachel Uchitel surfaced in the National Enquirer and he suffered injuries days later after crashing his car into a fire hydrant. Us then broke the news of the athlete’s second alleged affair with Jaimee Grubbs. He addressed the cheating rumors via his website, writing, “I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart. I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves. I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings behind closed doors with my family. Those feelings should be shared by us alone.”

He issued another statement via his website where he acknowledged “the disappointment and hurt that my infidelity has caused to so many people, most of all my wife and children.” He then announced his “indefinite” break from golf.