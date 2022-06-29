Have There Been New Developments?

While breaking down the incident that led to Lee’s death, Hadaway stated that the victim was “selling narcotics” to two people shortly before the shooting. “There was narcotics found in the vehicle when the crime scene unit processed the scene,” the detective added, noting that there were “a couple of suspects in mind.”

At the time, Hadaway also clarified that Lee was selling marijuana. “This homicide is not more important than any homicide we’ve had in the city of Prichard or actually anywhere,” he concluded. “I realize that Ms. Nichols has a TikTok following which is great, and all those followers could help by calling in if they have any information.”