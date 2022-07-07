TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols: How My Husband Said Goodbye to Late Son

How Did His Father React?

In July 2022, Nichols got emotional discussing how husband Derick supported her through the difficult time in her life.

“He did everything for me,” she said via TikTok. “There was one day that I was so physically ill⁠, my body in some way was reacting to my baby child leaving this earth … and he was outside on the porch calling my friends, listening and asking how to help me because he’s never seen me so sick before. I knew my husband loved me, but he really showed it through all this.”

Nichols noted that her husband and son shared a bond even though they weren’t biologically related. “I’ve been with my husband 16 years and I ain’t ever seen him cry,” she continued, referring to their funeral for her son. “And that day in front of the casket, my husband cried for the first time in front of me.”