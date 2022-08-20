Cancel OK

Everything to Know About TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols’ Son’s Shocking Death

Ophelia Nichols Speaks Out After Man Was Arrested in Connection to Her Son's Murder: 'Grateful, But Not Happy'
How Does She Feel About Reuben Gulley’s Arrest?

“I’m getting a hundred messages saying, ‘You must be so happy right now,’ and I am not. I am not happy,” Nichols said in an August 2022 TikTok video. “When I seen that mugshot last night, I thought to myself, ‘My goodness, he’s just a baby.’ … That just made me think, within 11 seconds, he made the decision to just throw his life away.”

She continued: “Neither one of our children should’ve been there that night. Neither one of them. I know it’s going to be a long road to justice. I hope it’s done right, as it should.”

