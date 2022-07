How Is the Family Doing?

“I cannot lie, the past three days have probably been the worst for me,” Nichols explained in a July 2022 TikTok clip, one month after her son’s death. “I find at least the joy in something every day so that I can laugh or smile, but the only thing that I have been patiently waiting to do is go and be by the water ever since my family has been through the hardest moment of our life.”