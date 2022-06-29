What Happened?

During a press conference in June 2022, Prichard Detective Jason Hadaway detailed how Lee was shot at a gas station after approaching the gas pumps at the same time as the suspect.

Hadaway noted that a suspect got inside of Lee’s car and one shot was fired. The suspect then left Lee’s vehicle and drove away from the gas station. Lee, for his part, also departed in an attempt to “escape” the shooter. The victim ended up crossing the road to another station where he was found by EMS. Attempts to revive Lee were unsuccessful and he died on the scene.