They’re Getting Their Own Reality Show

Hulu announced in December 2020 that Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi will star in The D’Amelio Show, which is set to debut in 2021. The reality show will follow them “as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values.”

The sisters teased the project to Us in July 2020, hinting: “You’ll have to wait and see! But we are working on something.”