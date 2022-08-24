McBroom Comes Out On Top

The fight took place on June 14, 2021, and McBroom came out on top. He landed a few solid punches in the first two rounds and turned up the intensity in the third (and final) round. By the end of the fight — which was called by the referee before McBroom could knock out Hall — Hall was looking worse for wear.

“I’m not a fighter; I never claimed to be a fighter,” Hall said after the match. He later posted on Instagram, writing, “You impressed many along with myself with your skill set! I’m going back to my youtube / tiktok s–t and I’m looking forward to takin a few shots with you tonight.”