2005

De Rossi opened up about being gay and how her relationship with DeGeneres has changed her outlook on life in August 2005. “Just being a couple — being able to walk down a red carpet holding her hand, that’s exciting for me,” the model told the Advocate. “I respect her so much. She was so courageous and so loud in ’97, and now she is doing something that is more subliminal. She’s changing the world, she really is, and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”